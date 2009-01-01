Home | News | General | Super Eagles star beats Chelsea's N'Golo Kante to another EPL landmark

- Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester midfielder, has made another remarkable landmark in the Premier League

- The 22-year-old defensive midfielder joined Leicester in a mouth-watering £17m deal from KRC Genk in 2017

- He has now been adjudged the best tackler in Premier League with 394 tackles ahead of Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Super Eagles star, Wilfred Ndidi, has beaten Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to another significant landmark in the Premier League.

The Nigerian international has recorded 394 tackles to beat ex-Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye (302) as well as Chelsea star N’Golo Kante (263) to the landmark, Whoscored.com reports.

Ndidi hit 68 tackles before moving to Premier League. In his first season with Foxes, the midfielder recorded 138 tackles and 143 in the 2018-2019 campaign.

Impressively, he has had 45 tackles after a nine-game appearance for the English giants in the new season so far.

The 22-year-old ace, who joined Leicester in a mouth-watering £17m deal from KRC Genk in 2017, has bagged two goals in nine appearances of Premier League new season.

Super Eagles star beats Man City's Sterling, Chelsea's Jorginho to Premier League landmark

The Super Eagles midfielder remains the Premier League’s best ball winner with 32 interceptions in nine matches so far.

He was at the heart of Leicester midfield as Foxes thrashed Southampton on Friday night, October 25, in an history-making 9-0 thriller.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Arsenal have been told to table a massive £50million and Xhaka for the service of outstanding Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The 22-year-old football star caught the attention of Gunners fans after his stellar performance in Leicester City's 9-0 demolition of their Premier League rivals Southampton.

