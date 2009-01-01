Home | News | General | Fan lists 9 of Messi's accomplishments Ronaldo will never meet

Lionel Messi has been tagged the 'greatest of all time' (GOAT) and a die-hard fan of the Argentine has revealed his achievements Cristiano Ronaldo will never meet.

The Barcelona captain is gradually getting back into his best after a slow start to the new season because of injury.

A Twitter user @CfcHilal_ outlines the accomplishments of Messi in his career that fans do not appreciate.

Here are nine of Messi's achievements listed by the @CfcHilal_that will be difficult for Ronaldo to beat

1. Messi has scored the most La Liga goals as a substitute in the 21st century, (0.46) better than the overall goals per games ratio of players such as Raul (0.41), Aduriz (0.37).

2. The 31-year-old is the only player to score a World Cup goal in his teens (20s and 30s).

3. He has scored more free kick goals in the last 4 years than any other club.

4. Messi is the only player to win the best player of the tournament award at least once in all international tournaments.

5. The Barcelona star has the most assists in the World Cup history.

6. Messi has scored 419 La Liga Goals, 108 more than the next player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

7. He still holds the record for scoring at least one goal in the most conservative La Liga seasons.

8. Messi has two-goals per-games more than anyone else in the history of La Liga.

9. Since the award was instituted in 2008/09, Messi has been voted La Liga’s Best Player 9 times and highest goalscorer 10 times.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry have taken another twist as one fan on Twitter listed 16 of his achievements the Portuguese star has over his Argentine rival.

Ronaldo's die-hard fan pointed out all of the accomplishments the Juventus star has achieved that will be difficult for the Barcelona captain to meet.

