Celebrating Nigerian doctor Oluseun as he breaks record in US medicine, saving lives (photo)

- Oluseun Alli, a Nigerian doctor with Novant Helath Presbyterian Hospital, has become the first health expert to implant 100 patients with Watchman device

- The device is inserted into patients to help them deal with stroke through non-vavular atrial fibrillation

- Alli said he is very proud to have helped patients deal with life-threatening situations in the way he could

Nigerians are making lofty achievement in the diaspora in medical sciences. Oluseun Alli has even raised the bar higher by being the very first person to implant 100 patients with a very important device called Watchman.

According to ANPA, Watchman device is said to be a permanent heart gadget that is approved and is used to combat stroke in patients through what is called non-valvular atrial fibrillation.

Alli is also with the Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital, a health facility which is one of the few hospitals that the watchman device services.

The device has been hailed for saving lives and has been implanted in almost 1 million people around the world in a one-time procedure.

Nigerian Oluseun Alli works at an hospital that is known to be one of the few that implant Watchman device in patients. Photo source: ANPA.

The way the device works, it is fixed into the system just once and is not noticeable outside the body. Also, it also does not need to be replaced.

The atrial fibrillation is a condition where the upper level of the heart beats at irregular rhythm which could lead to death.

“The Watchman device is a novel alternative for patients with non-valvular AF at risk for a stroke, especially those with a compelling reason not to be on blood thinners,” he said.

The Nigerian doctor also said that he is proud to help patients overcome real life-threatening stroke encounters.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Akinlolu Ojo was appointed the executive dean of University of Kansas School of Medicine.

In the capacity of his new post, he will be supervising the campuses of Kansas City, Salina and Wichita of the university.

He assumed his duty on August 26. In commenting on the capacity of Ojo, Managing Director Robert D Simari said they picked the Nigerian academic because his rich background made him very befitting of the post.

