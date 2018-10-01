Home | News | General | Michael Jackson tops list of dead celebrities with most income in 2019 (see full list)

- Michael Jackson, the king of pop, has been rated as the most high-earning dead celebrities for 2019

- MJ topped the list with a whopping $60 million (N21,780,000,000), beating Elvis Presley by a wide margin who came second place with $39 million (N14,157,000,000)

- Nipsey Hussle also made the list of top 10 high earners with $11 million (N3,993,000,000) income for the year 2019

The legendary king of pop, Michael Jackson, topped the list of high-earning dead celebrities for 2019 in a compilation released by Forbes on Wednesday, October 30.

MJ tops the list of late but high celebrity earners, making it the seventh consecutive time he is doing so with a whopping $60 million pretax income calculated from Monday, October 1, 2018.

This is coming despite the allegations of sexual abuse levelled against him in a popular HBO’s documentary tagged Leaving Neverland. In the film, two men said he molested them as kids.

Forbes said that the streaming of the Jackson’s music shot up to the roof at 2.1 billion in 2019 when compared to the 1.8 billion it had in 2018.

His worth was also calculated from the profits from Sony and Las Vegas show. Following him was Elvis Presley with an income of $39 million.

Below is the full list:

1. Micheal Jackson ($60 million) - N21,780,000,000

2. Elvis Presley ($39 million) - N14,157,000,000

3. Charles Schulz ($38 million) - N13,794,000,000

4. Arnold Palmer ($30 million) - N10,890,000,000

5. Bob Marley ($20 million) - N7,260,000,000

6. Dr Seuss ($19 million) - N6,171,000,000

7. John Lennon ($14 million) - N5,082,000,000

8. Marilyn Monrow ($13 million) - N4,719,000,000

9. Prince ($12 million) - N4,356,000,000

10. Nipsey Hussle ($11 million) - N3,993,000,000

Michael Jackson gave Elvis Presley, the person who followed him on the list a wide margin. Photo source: Forbes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that fans, music icons and the whole world took some time on Wednesday, June 25 to celebrate the pop icon, exactly a decade after his tragic death.

The icon, who is largely considered the greatest pop star of all time, has his legacy intact and his music amazingly cuts through three generations.

Being an icon, MJ, who passed away aged 50, was already among the top trends worldwide by the time his 10th anniversary was upon us.

