Michael Jackson tops list of dead celebrities with most income in 2019 (see full list)
- 9 hours 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Michael Jackson, the king of pop, has been rated as the most high-earning dead celebrities for 2019
- MJ topped the list with a whopping $60 million (N21,780,000,000), beating Elvis Presley by a wide margin who came second place with $39 million (N14,157,000,000)
- Nipsey Hussle also made the list of top 10 high earners with $11 million (N3,993,000,000) income for the year 2019
The legendary king of pop, Michael Jackson, topped the list of high-earning dead celebrities for 2019 in a compilation released by Forbes on Wednesday, October 30.
MJ tops the list of late but high celebrity earners, making it the seventh consecutive time he is doing so with a whopping $60 million pretax income calculated from Monday, October 1, 2018.
This is coming despite the allegations of sexual abuse levelled against him in a popular HBO’s documentary tagged Leaving Neverland. In the film, two men said he molested them as kids.
Forbes said that the streaming of the Jackson’s music shot up to the roof at 2.1 billion in 2019 when compared to the 1.8 billion it had in 2018.
His worth was also calculated from the profits from Sony and Las Vegas show. Following him was Elvis Presley with an income of $39 million.
Below is the full list:
1. Micheal Jackson ($60 million) - N21,780,000,000
2. Elvis Presley ($39 million) - N14,157,000,000
3. Charles Schulz ($38 million) - N13,794,000,000
4. Arnold Palmer ($30 million) - N10,890,000,000
5. Bob Marley ($20 million) - N7,260,000,000
6. Dr Seuss ($19 million) - N6,171,000,000
7. John Lennon ($14 million) - N5,082,000,000
8. Marilyn Monrow ($13 million) - N4,719,000,000
9. Prince ($12 million) - N4,356,000,000
10. Nipsey Hussle ($11 million) - N3,993,000,000
Michael Jackson gave Elvis Presley, the person who followed him on the list a wide margin. Photo source: Forbes
Source: UGC
PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that fans, music icons and the whole world took some time on Wednesday, June 25 to celebrate the pop icon, exactly a decade after his tragic death.
The icon, who is largely considered the greatest pop star of all time, has his legacy intact and his music amazingly cuts through three generations.
Being an icon, MJ, who passed away aged 50, was already among the top trends worldwide by the time his 10th anniversary was upon us.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
Top 5 Richest Nigerian Musicians: Who Are They? | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles