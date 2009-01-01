Home | News | General | Actor Richard Mofe Damijo looks totally different as he unveils new look (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo fondly referred to as RMD, has left social media users stunned after he took to the platform to share photos of his new look with his fans.

It is no news that when it comes to the list of silver foxes in the Nigerian entertainment industry, veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo holds rank. The actor who has managed to age like fine wine, continues to leave his fans in admiration.

Just recently, he took to his Instagram account to share photos of his new look devoid of his gray beards, something he is known to keep. The actor who appeared to have dyed his beards, revealed in the captions that it was for a movie.

See posts below:

See another photo below:

