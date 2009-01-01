Home | News | General | PDP suffers loss in Edo as Appeal Court affirms victory of 4 APC federal lawmakers

The Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, November 1, suffered a serious defeat after the judgement of the Court of Appeal favoured four All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmakers.

New Telegraph reports that the appellate court threw out the appeals filed by Omosede Igbinedion, Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, Abubakar Momoh and Idiake Patrick of the PDP.

Legit.ng gathered that Omosede, who was the PDP's candidate for Ovia federal constituency, was challenging the decision of the lower tribunal which upheld Idahosa's victory at the poll.

Agbonyinma was challenging the victory of Jude Ise-Idehen of the PDP for Ikpoba-Okha/Egor federal constituency seat.

Momoh had asked the court to upturn the ruling of the lower tribunal which threw out his petition for lack of merit and upheld the election of Senator Francis Alimikhena representing Edo North senatorial district.

Also, Idiake had challenged the decision of the lower tribunal that upheld the election of Joe Edionwele for the Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben federal constituency.

Justice Aseimo Moore Ademein, who read the judgment, said all the appeals lacked merit and thereby dismissed.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a PDP member of House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam, representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo of Osun state defeated the candidate of APC, Adejare Bello, at the Appeal Court.

