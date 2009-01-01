Home | News | General | Kim Kardashian and kids dress up as Flinstones characters in new Halloween photos

- Popular reality star, Kim Kardashian and her kids have upped their Halloween game with new costumes

- The family dressed up as well-known cartoon characters, The Flinstones

- Kim's kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm also pulled off the look

Every last part in the month of October of every year is often trailed with excitement in some parts of the world as people try to outdo themselves with costumes for Halloween.

The Halloween celebration is often observed on October 31 in many countries and it is set aside for remembering the dead, those martyred, and also saints.

Despite that, the celebration has transformed to being a costume party on a very large scale as even celebs participate in the occasion.

This year, the Kardashian family dressed up in an array of beautiful costumes with Kim dressing up as a character from the movie Legally Blonde, with other members of her family dressing up in different interesting costumes as well.

However, Kim and her kids, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, recently teamed up to dress as the characters from popular cartoon, The Flinstones.

The family dressed up as Fred Flinstone, Wilma Flinstone and Betty Rubble. See more cute photos below:

The Kardashian’s Flinstone’s costume is arguably one of the best for Halloween this year.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Kim and singer Kanye West's first daughter, North, also dressed up as the devil in one of her Halloween costumes.

The born again singer’s daughter, in an Instagram post by aunt Kourtney Kardashian, appeared alongside cousin Penelope in a red suit, with matching lipstick, nail polish and a pitchfork in her hand to seal the devilish look.

