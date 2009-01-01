Home | News | General | Atiku’s defeat reportedly causes uncertainty in PDP as leaders commence plans ahead of 2023

- A report says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already focused on the 2023 presidential election

- The power brokers in the party are said to be angling for the seat depending on their region of the country

- The party's spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, says the party is still awaiting the details of the Supreme Court judgement against Atiku Abubakar's appeal

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is believed to have begun its journey to 2023 following the defeat of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Supreme Court recently.

Atiku had challenged the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 election. He lost at the the tribunal and the Supreme Court.

Daily Trust reports that some power brokers and political leaders have begun scouting for a possible candidate ahead of 2023 when the country will face the polls again.

The report said some of the governors and power brokers were positively disposed to the emergence of a flag bearer from the northern part of the country while those from the south continue to make cases for themselves.

A Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the PDP from the southern part of the country was quoted as saying some leaders from the north were not comfortable with the emergence of Atiku in 2019.

“Now that our case has been thrown out, there are pockets of agitations regarding which zone should produce the presidential candidate in 2023.

“But I think the party also needs to handle this matter with caution because, already, many of our members are likely to jump ship to the APC," he said.

However, the party's national spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party had not decided on the 2023 issue.

"It’s even too early to talk about 2023, but I can assure you that the future of the PDP is very bright," Ologbondiyan said noting that the party was still waiting for the details of the Supreme Court judgement.

Legit.ng earlier reported that how the Supreme Court threw out the appeal of Atiku against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

