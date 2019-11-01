Home | News | General | Benue Police Arrest Teacher Who Allegedly Raped Jss1 Student

The Police Command said the suspect was arrested on October 8 and would soon be charged to court for the crime.



Benue Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a school teacher, Terseer Maikyo for allegedly raping a JSS 1 student in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement on Friday, 25th Oct. signed by the Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sewuese Anene and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi.

The statement stated that Maikyo was arrested on October 8 and would soon be charged to court.

It further stated that another man, Nelson Omanka from Obi Local Government, who was also arrested on October 9, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, had been charged to court.

The police also added that two people had been apprehended by detectives on October 7, in connection with the murder of one Fidelis, a student of University of Science and Technology Calabar, Cross-River State.

The suspects were named as Emmanuel Williams and James Ulem.

“Two white and blue coloured axes, one machete, a bottle of concoction, five handsets and wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian-Hemp were recovered from them.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...