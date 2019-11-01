Home | News | General | Fake Miracle: Pastor Promised Me Money To Attend His Church For Deliverance – Man Confesses (Video)

A man has dragged a pastor who promised him money and shopping spree if he is used for miracle.



A man, Razak who attended a church and was delivered by Rev Obofour in Ghana has called out the pastor reneging on his promises after hiring him for the act.

Recall that we recently brought you a video of Rev. Obofour instructing Razak to smoke some weed so he could deliver him from the habit of smoking in a church programme organised by one Ghanaian preacher, Abruku Abruka.

Razak said he was given the weed by Abruku who told him that Rev. Obofour will call him out. He told Thunder TV that he was further instructed to obey and carry out all he is asked to do in exchange for money and a shopping spree, but he is yet to get any.

Rev Obofour however denied the claim and also stated that he has never paid anyone to lie about anything or act for him to get praises.

He accused one Nana Agradaa of trying so hard to tarnish his image because of his upcoming 31st Night crusade which last year pulled over 16,000 people.

The Ghanaian Pastor warned that henceforth he is not going to sit back and watch people tarnish his image publicly. He affirmed that he will fight back because overtaking is allowed in business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...