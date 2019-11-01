Home | News | General | The Love I Have For My Boyfriend Increases Whenever He Beats Me – Singer Forson

Gloria Forson feels being abused by her partner makes love wax stronger and this has attracted serious criticism on social media.

Ghanaian singer, Gloria Forson, has revealed that she loves when her partner beats her.

According to her, she is against violence against women but for her, it’s fantasy.

She added that such an act makes her feel good and she also likes the fact that her partner pampers her after beating her.

“It’s not good but for me, I like it because it makes me feel good. Some people like it that way, others don’t. He has to beat me sometimes so we make up. When he beats me, he’ll pamper me. We all have our preferences”, she stated.

