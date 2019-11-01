Home | News | General | Police arrest suspected kidnapper, rescue 8 victims

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested a notorious kidnapper and rescued eight kidnap victims in the State.



The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo who made this known in a statement on Friday said a combined team of police operatives from Rigasa, Nariya division and personnel of the command’s Operations department carried out the operation on Oct. 29 at about 8:30 p.m.

According to him, the team, ”on a reliable tip off, swung into action and succeeded in arresting suspected notorious kidnapper, one Mustapha Ibrahim of Daura Road, Rigasa, Kaduna red handed with a kidnapped victim.”

Sabo said that the suspect was on his way to deliver the victim, Abubakar Aminu, a 13-year-old boy of Maraban Rido, Chukun LGA, Kaduna State to his gang members when he was nabbed.

He explained that the suspect subsequently led the operatives to rescue two other victims, Ismaila Hussaini and Hussaini Umar, both residing at Ado-Gwaram area of Rigasa Kaduna.

“The suspect is helping police investigation, the Command is currently on the trail of other gang members for possible arrest and prosecution.”NAN quoted him as saying.

He added that the Command, in continuation of its current onslaught against all identified bandits camps in the state, also successfully rescued another set of kidnapped victims on Oct. 31.

Sabo said that operation at Maguzawa and Gurguzu Forests successfully rescued five kidnap victims after storming some bandit camps at about 1:30 a.m on Thursday and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

He said that the suspected bandits escaped with bullet wounds but the captives were successfully rescued.

Sabo identified those rescued as Sada Abdullahi, Maimuna Umar Sharif, Ismail Umar Sharif, Aisha Umar Sharif and Husaini Umar Sharif, all adult of Nariya village, Chukun LGA.

