Bournemouth vs Man Utd: Solskjaer confirms three players will miss EPL clash

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has confirmed that Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic will miss the Red Devils’ Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon due to injuries.



According to him, the trio will feature for Man United after the international break later this month.

“Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic are not ready for tomorrow,” Solskjaer was quoted by Man United’s official website as telling reporters on Friday.

“Probably after the international break. That is always a risk if you push them back too early, but if we have the two extra weeks after the international break, they should all be ready for then.”

Solskjaer also hoped Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford would be okay to play for Man United against Bournemouth after the trio picked up slight knocks during their 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

“It’s still early. Hopefully, we can get Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford back on the pitch tomorrow.

“They got some treatment yesterday, a little bit more treatment today, and a light session and hopefully they’re ready. I can’t tell you exactly now.”

