Home | News | General | Disappointing Golden Eaglets lose first match to tough opponents in final group game at FIFA U17 World Cup

- Nigeria vs Australia saw the Golden Eaglets lose their first match at the ongoing tournament in Brazil

- Noah Botic scored each half of the match as Peter Olawale got the only goal for the Nigerian side

- Manu Garba's side top Group B as Ecuador beat Hungary to go level on points with the Golden Eaglets

Nigeria vs Australia ended 2-1 in favour of the Aussies but the Golden Eaglets top Group B at ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

The Golden Eaglets dominated the early exchanges of the game but the Aussie goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic was equal to the task when called into action on several occasions.

But it was the Australian side that took the lead in the 14th minute as a neat build up cut open the Nigerian defence and Noah Botic had to score into an empty to make it 1-0.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Nigeria on course for 6th World Cup title after beating tough opponent to book place in last 16

Seven minutes later, parity was restored as a brilliant individual effort of Peter Olawale saw his right-foot shot buried into the far corner to make it 1-1.

Both teams were evenly matched for the remainder of the first 45 minutes as it was all fair and square during the break.

The Aussie's got themselves back into the lead as the Golden conceded a cheap penalty and Botic sent the keeper the wrong way to make 2-1 in the 54th minute.

Samson Tijani, Olawale and Akinkunmi Amoo all had chances to bring game back on level terms but missed their chances.

The Australians carried the day as they recorded their first victory over the Nigerian side in an U17 tournament.

In the other Group B game, Ecuador defeated the Hungarian by 3-2 to go joint-top with Nigeria but the six-time champions were better off on goal-difference.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Super Eagles star costs club massive 3-points after conceding late penalty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mikel Agu has been recalled into Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles side after making his last appearance in November 2018.

The Super Eagles will file-out against Benin and Lesotho in an AFCON qualifier and the Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder has been deservedly considered to wear the green and white jersey after a year on exile.

Can Nigeria U17 team win a 6th World Cup title in Brazil? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...