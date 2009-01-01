Home | News | General | Army commences exercise to fish out criminals in Kogi

The Nigerian Army on Friday, November 1, began a Field Training Exercise, tagged ”EX AYEM AKPATUMA 11” and vowed to flush out criminals from their various hideouts across Kogi State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise AYEM AKPATUM II will be conducted simultaneously in Kogi Taraba, Nassarawa and Benue States from Nov. 1 to Dec. 23.

Maj. Nick Ejeh, the Intelligence Officer, Command Army Records (CARs), at the flag-off ceremony at Irepene Super Military Camp in Adavi LGA, said the exercise was introduced to fish out criminals.

He added that it would also flush criminals from their various hideouts to ensure safety of lives and property in Kogi and other North-Central states

He said the exercise, which involved the military and all other security agencies, would be held across the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

According to him, information confirmed that there is importation of thugs into Kogi for the purpose of disrupting the Nov. 16 elections by the political parties, candidate and their agitators.

He assured that the exercise would help to fish out kidnappers, arm bandits and all other criminals from their various hideouts, especially before, during and after the election.

Meanwhile, recall that Legit.ng had reported that that there was tension among residents of Akure, Owo and other major towns in Ondo over alleged plan by members of Boko Haram sect to attack some banks in the state on Friday, November 1.

