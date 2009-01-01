Home | News | General | IG comedian Williams Uchemba helps crippled woman and her 7 kids, rents apartment for them, gives her business capital

Sensational Instagram comedian Williams Uchemba has touched the hearts of people online, after sharing a story of how he came to the rescue of a crippled woman and her abandoned kids.

According to reports, the woman identified as Patricia lost the use of her two legs, after she was jilted by her husband, and left all alone to fend for their seven kids.

Patricia was left to struggle through life with her children in an apartment that is far from conducive.

However, in a fortunate twist of event for the family, their story took a complete turn after the much loved comic act became aware of their predicament and decided to do something about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Sharing a video of a well-furnished rented apartment that now belongs to Patricia and her children, Uchemba explained that it would not be long before a project is embarked upon to ensure that the woman has a house of her own.

Nigerian mans quits position as senior bank officer, relocates to Tarkwa Bay to work as turf instructor for tourists

"By the help of the almighty God i am happy to announce that Mrs Patricia has moved into her new home, even though it’s a rented apartment it won’t be for long as we have embarked on building her a house, a property she can call her own and never worry about rent I believe that will be very sustainable for her," the comedian said.

Sharing further, he said efforts have been put in place to help the woman start her own provision store.

See the full post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Just recently, Legit.ng gathered Nollywood actor and comedian celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, October 22. Uchemba took to his social media page to mark his day and also express gratitude to God.

Woman dresses granddaughter with shoe she bought for her daughter 34-years ago

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Northerners are the most sincere Nigerians - Comedian Senator | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...