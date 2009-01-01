Home | News | General | Governor Buni forwards names of commissioner-nominees to House

- Yobe state governor have forwarded names of commissioner- nominees to the state Assembly

- A former senator, Alkali Jajare and three former members of the House of Representative, Goni Bukar, Hon. Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa and Hon. Abdullahi Kukuwa are all included

- The 20- man list is expected to be formally unveiled on Tuesday, November 5 at plenary

After months of anticipation, criticism, Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni has finally forwarded the names of commissioner- nominees to the state Assembly.

According to The Nation three former commissioners from the last administration of Ibrahim Gaidam administration made the list.

They include Alhaji Mala Musti from Tarmuwa local government; Mohammed Lamin from Damaturu local government and Bukar Dauda from Giedam local government.

Going further, the report revealed that a one time senator, Alkali Jajare and three former members of the House of Representative, Goni Bukar, Hon. Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa and Hon. Abdullahi Kukuwa are also on the list.

APC suspends lawmaker-elect for absenteeism in Edo

The 20- man list is expected to be formally unveiled on Tuesday, November 5 at plenary.

