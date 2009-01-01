Home | News | General | Alleged fraud: EFCC detains 16 local govt chairmen from Kwara state

- 16 local government chairmen currently in the custody of the EFCC

- The council chairman have been accused of misappropriating funds meant for governance

- They are expected to be charged to court soon

A report by Daily Trust indicates that 16 local government chairmen from Kwara state are presently being interrogated by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the report, the LG chairmen are being questioned over alleged misappropriation of part of N4billion loan and 10% of state internally generated revenue.

The local government chairmen are;

1. Aminat Omodara

2. Saidu Yaru Musa

3. Ayeni Dallas

4. Raliat Funmi Salau

5. Jibirl Salihu

6. Abdullahi Abubakar Bata

7. Risikat Opakunle

8. Umar Belle

9. Fatai Adeniyi Garba

10. Oladipo Omole

11. Oni Adebayo Joseph

12. Lah Abdulmumeen

13. Muyiwa Oladipo.

14. Saka Eleyele

15. Lateef Gbadamos and

16. Omokanye Joshua Olatunji

It was gathered that the chairmen after securing the controversial loans held a meeting and decided that N100million be shared among themselves.

They are reportedly pleading with the EFCC to give them time to pay back what they benefited from the largesse.

They are still in EFCC custody and it is expected that they will be charged to court soon.

Meanwhile, a group, Nigerians Against Corruption, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to re-appoint Ibrahim Magu for another four-year term as EFCC chairman.

The group noted that the EFCC’s collaborative efforts with the FBI has resulted in over 200 arrests, 130 convictions and the recovery of a large number of proceeds of crime.

“Unlike in the past where EFCC engages in media trial, the agency under Magu has shifted from that era to real trial and arrest. This is a clear example that Magu means business,” the group said in a statement.

