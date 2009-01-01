Home | News | General | If borders remain closed for 2 years, Boko Haram, kidnapping, Yahoo Yahoo will stop - Emefiele

In an interesting revelation, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has proffered solution to how issues of Boko Haram, banditry, internet fraud can end in the country.

His solution: closure of land borders for two years, The Cable reports.

According to the governor of Nigeria's apex bank, the country's security problems will cease to exist if such a step is taking.

The governor disclosed this at the first convocation lecture of Edo University, Iyamho, Auchi,on Friday, November 1.

At the event where he delivered a lecture on “The role of monetary policy towards economic growth in Nigeria”, he insisted the border closure was capable of tackling all security challenges facing the country.

Our economic growth plan may be at risk - FG

Going further, he vowed that the Central Bank would do evderthing to promote local production and consumption by supporting good policies.

“I can tell you that if our borders remain closed for two years, the issue of Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry and Yahoo-Yahoo will stop,” Emefiele said.

He added that Nigeria no longer wants what other countries are bringing in because the things can be produced here.

Meanwhile, recall that Legit.ng had reported that Ghana, again begged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind its decision to close the Nigerian border.

Ghana's deputy minister of foreign affairs, made the plea when he met with Ambassador Zubairu Dada in charge of foreign affairs in Nigeria.

