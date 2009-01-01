Out-of-favour Super Eagles star reveals what happened to him after being recalled to Rohr's team after a year
Mikel Agu has been recalled into Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles side after making his last appearance in November 2018.
The Super Eagles will file-out against Benin and Lesotho in an AFCON qualifier and the Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder has been deservedly considered to wear the green and white jersey after a year on exile.
“I’ve been very happy, I could not eat. It is a good thing that the goal came on the day I was recalled to the Eagles after a Year,” Agu told brila.net.
“Coincidentally, the last time I played for Nigeria was in November and My Wife’s birth month is also November,” he added.
The 26-year-old who is currently on loan from Turkish side Bursaspor has scored just once this season after six league appearances.
