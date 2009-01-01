Home | News | General | Out-of-favour Super Eagles star reveals what happened to him after being recalled to Rohr's team after a year

Mikel Agu has been recalled into Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles side after making his last appearance in November 2018.

The Super Eagles will file-out against Benin and Lesotho in an AFCON qualifier and the Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder has been deservedly considered to wear the green and white jersey after a year on exile.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

“I’ve been very happy, I could not eat. It is a good thing that the goal came on the day I was recalled to the Eagles after a Year,” Agu told brila.net.

“Coincidentally, the last time I played for Nigeria was in November and My Wife’s birth month is also November,” he added.

The 26-year-old who is currently on loan from Turkish side Bursaspor has scored just once this season after six league appearances.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Super Eagles star shows off expensive N46m Range Rover Velar (photo)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have arrested Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Amaechi Akawu over allegations of misappropriation of $130,000 belonging to the IAAF.

Akawu was detained on Tuesday, October 22, but was released on the same day to help submit vital documents for investigations.

Can Nigeria U17 team win a 6th World Cup title in Brazil? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...