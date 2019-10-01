Home | News | General | Second man charged over UK truck deaths, victims now thought to be Vietnamese

Essex Truck inside which 39 dead bodies were found. PHOTO: BBC

A second man was charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London, British police said on Friday, as they confirmed they now believe all the victims were Vietnamese.

In Vietnam, police said they had detained two people.

The discovery of the bodies in a container on an industrial estate has shone a spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...