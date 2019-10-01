Home | News | General | Lebanese man sentenced to death for raping, murdering British embassy employee
Lebanese man sentenced to death for killing British embassy employeeA Lebanese man was sentenced to death on Friday on charges of murdering a British embassy employee nearly two years ago, Lebanon’s official news agency NNA reported.

The ruling, issued by a criminal court in the area of Mount Lebanon, North East of Beirut, can be appealed.

The court convicted the man, identified as Tarek Houshieh, of raping and murdering Rebecca Dykes in December 2017.

The body of Dykes, 30, was found on the side of a highway in North-Eastern Beirut.

Houshieh, who worked as a driver for the ride-hailing company Uber, later confessed that he tried to rape Dykes, and killed her after she fought back, police said at the time.

Dykes used to work for the British embassy in Beirut.

