Engage in actions that foster unity Okowa urges Nigerians

Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to engage in actions that will cement the bond of unity in the country.

He made the call on Friday in Asaba when Class 81 of Nigeria Air Force School, Jos, visited him.

According to the governor, the unity of the country should supersede every other interest, and people should shun any act which can lead to distrust or crisis in the country.

“We are at a very difficult time in our nation and we are starting to hear the negative voices which are unfortunate and ought not to be.

“The negativity is growing continuously and we are beginning to become suspicious of one another, and it should not be so.

“I believe that with this type of association where each of you still relates to one another after all these years of leaving school, is something that we can build on.

“It will help to build the nation as it is based on unity and oneness.

“Oneness and unity have to be projected in our nation because, in that strength of unity, we will be able to move our nation forward,” he said.

He enumerated some of the achievements of his administration, and said that the state was relatively peaceful “because most of the youths are positively engaged through the different job and wealth creation programs of this administration’’.

Leader of the delegation, Mr. Ayodeji Olusina, had thanked the governor for appointing one of their members, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, as Secretary to the State Government, adding that they were in Asaba for a reunion.

Vanguard

