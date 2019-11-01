Home | News | General | Border Closure: Ghana donates 450,000 CFA franc to stranded drivers
Border Closure: Ghana donates 450,000 CFA franc to stranded drivers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 54 minutes ago
Border Closure: Ghana donates 450,000 CFA franc to stranded drivers
Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In response to the Nigerian Borders Closure, Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated a sum of 450,000 CFA franc (N277,802) to stranded Ghanaian drivers at the Seme-Krake Border of Nigeria and Benin.

Ghana’s government said the action was to alleviate the financial burdens of the drivers pending the time an agreement is reached between Nigeria and Ghana.

According to a statement quoted by Ghana News Agency, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry made the donation on behalf of Ghana’s President.

“The money is to help ease their financial burden as the Nigerian and Ghanaian authorities’ dialogue over the reopening of Nigeria’s borders,” the statement said.

Ghana’s officials also used the opportunity to capture the data of the drivers. The retrieved information reportedly will be used to verify affected traders.

The Ghana government has been in talks with the Nigerian government to provide a safe passage for its traders.

Speaking on the progress of the negotiation, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Charles Owiredu said: “Government is working around the clock to ensure that the safe passage that the Nigerian authorities promised to provide for Ghanaian traders becomes a reality”.

One of the drivers at the border relating his ordeal said: “I arrived here on August 16, 2019, but I have been compelled to stay here and I’m finding it very difficult to feed myself and my two mates”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
