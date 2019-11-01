Home | News | General | Supreme Court Ruling: Why PDP, Atiku must sheath their sword – BSO

Buhari Support Organisation, Enugu State has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate during the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to sheath their swords and support President Muhammadu Buhari for the overall interest of the country.



The BSO said this was necessary in order to sustain the ongoing infrastructure and agriculture revolution in the country.

This came as the group congratulated President Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC) on the reaffirmation of his victory in the 2019 presidential election by the Supreme Court.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement released on Friday by the BSO secretariat in Enugu.

The apex court had on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar for lacking in merit.

Reacting in the statement signed by the State Chairman, Anike Nwoga and Secretary, Godwin Onwusi, Enugu BSO said the judgment had shown that Buhari secured an impeccable victory in the presidential polls.

BSO said now the Supreme Court had ruled on the matter, the President will face no further distractions and concentrate his attention on his efforts to take Nigeria to the next level.

It noted that no President in Nigeria’s history has exhibited the kind of transparency shown by Buhari, the reason for which Nigeria has regained the confidence of the international community.

The statement read further: “When Buhari assumed office, he saw that many states owed workers and he release bailout funds and Paris Club refunds to enable them pay workers.

“Before, minimum wage for the Nigerian worker was N18000 and he upped it to N30, 000. Many unemployed Nigerians have benefitted from NPOWER and other packages in the Social Investment Programme. Nigeria’s position has improved in the ease of doing business ranking.”

“Serious efforts are being made to tackle insecurity in the country. No Nigerian territory is under Boko Haram control now. The military and other security agencies are turning the heat on bandits and other criminals. EFCC is fighting cyber criminals who are giving Nigeria negative image abroad. We are confident that by the time Buhari leaves office, Nigeria must have been fully repositioned on the path of sustainable development,” BSO stated.

