Watford vs Chelsea: What Lampard said about Pulisic

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard has hinted that winger, Christian Pulisic will keep his place in the Blues starting XI against Watford in the Premier League fixture on Saturday.



Pulisic produced an impressive performance by scoring a hat-trick for Chelsea against Burnley last weekend.

And Lampard intends to give the US international another opportunity to feature for Chelsea against Watford despite plenty of competition for places in his squad.

Asked if Pulisic has become the main man now, Lampard told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Friday: “Yeah I mean the thing with Christian was he pretty much started the season like that.

“He played the Super Cup, didn’t start at Manchester United, started the next few games. That’s the competition that we have.

“So people sort of seem to think that was his debut against Burnley. It wasn’t. Far from it! He’s had input until then and he’s been a bit of a special case, as I explained after Burnley.

“Short break, big transfer, different league. But of course performances like last week give him the opportunity to throw himself in there. Let’s see him reproduce that sort of stuff.”

The kick-off time for the match is 6:30pm.

