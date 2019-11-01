Home | News | General | Police rescue 15 persons chained in Lagos church

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued at least 15 persons between ages 19 and 50 from chains at an illegal healing church in Isheri-Osun, Egbe Idimu LCDA of Lagos.



It was gathered that the church, situated at 26, Alafia Street, Oriofe Ijegun Isheri, is known as Blessings of Goodness Healing Church.

According to witnesses, some of the victims have been chained for over four years and could barely walk when they were rescued.

Some of the victims, it was learnt, suffered certain health challenges and were thereafter dumped at the facility by their families for spiritual healing.

However, the police acting on tip-off stormed the place around 6:10pm on Thursday night and arrested one Prophet Joseph Ojo, 58, the operator of the healing home, alongside 10 other suspects.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), said the prophet admitted to have been in the healing ministry since 1986, adding that he chained them to prevent them from escaping.

He said: “Some of the victims were said to have spent five years in the detention camp. They are between ages 19 and 50.

“Some of them were brought by their families to seek spiritual help from mental illness and other diseases. The Prophet said he has been in the healing ministry since 1986.

“Investigation is ongoing,”Elkana said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...