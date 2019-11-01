LaLiga: Barcelona announce strong squad to face Levante
Barcelona have released a strong squad to face Levante in Saturday’s away La Liga fixture.
Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde, released a 19-man list to tackle Levante in a post on the club’s official website on Friday.
The La Liga champions head to the game following a 5-1 victory over Valladolid on Tuesday at Camp Nou.
Below is Barcelona squad against Levante:
Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Rakitic, Sergio, Todibo, Arthur, Suarez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal, Junior, Perez, Ansu Fati.
