LaLiga: Barcelona announce strong squad to face Levante

Barcelona have released a strong squad to face Levante in Saturday’s away La Liga fixture.


Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde, released a 19-man list to tackle Levante in a post on the club’s official website on Friday.

The La Liga champions head to the game following a 5-1 victory over Valladolid on Tuesday at Camp Nou.

Below is Barcelona squad against Levante:

Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Rakitic, Sergio, Todibo, Arthur, Suarez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal, Junior, Perez, Ansu Fati.

The kick-off time for the match is 4pm.

