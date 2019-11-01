Home | News | General | Benue election: Gov. Ortom sends message to Gabriel Suswam over his victory at Appeal Court

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Friday, congratulated Senator Gabriel Suswam, Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District over his victory at the Appeal Court.



Ortom also congratulated Honourable Benjamin Mzondu and Honourable Bob Tyough of Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of their victories at the Appeal Court.

The governor said the judiciary has demonstrated that its the pillar of democracy.

A statement signed by his Media aide, Tever Akase quoted the governor as saying the “Appeal Court victories of Senator Gabriel Suswam, the member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency Honourable Benjamin Mzondu, as well as Honourable Bob Tyough of Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, confirm the choices Benue people made in the 2019 elections.”

The Governor stated that the “judiciary has once more demonstrated that it is a pillar of democracy where the decision of majority of the people prevails.”

Ortom expressed “confidence in the ability of Senator Suswam, Hon. Mzondu and Hon. Tyough to provide quality representation at the National Assembly.”

Governor Ortom restated the commitment of his administration to working with National Assembly members from the state to attract greater development for the people.

The Governor had earlier congratulated Senator Abba Moro on his victory at the Appeal Court which he said was affirmation of the mandate the people of Zone C popularly gave to Senator Moro in the last election.

