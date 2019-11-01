Home | News | General | Appeal Court sacks another APC lawmaker

A Court of Appeal sitting in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Friday, nullified the election of Federal House of Representative, representing Gamawa Federal Constituency, Mohammed Garba Gololo and ordered for fresh election within 90 days.



In a suit filed by Alhaji Isa Mohammed Wabu of the New Nigeria People Party, NNPP challenging Mohammed Garba Gololo of the All Progressive Congress, APC, of Gamawa over certificate forgery which he presented to Independent Electoral Commission, the Appellate court apart from nullifying the APC candidate’s election, also banned Hon Gololo from participating in the forthcoming election including his party, APC.

However, Counsel to the Alhaji Mohammed Wabu, Barr Blessing Ada Esinwoke head of chamber, EL Yakubu, partner said they were very delighted that there is hope for the common man in the judiciary with the landslide victory

She said the election tribunal dismissed their prayers for lack of merit earlier and they approached the appeal court having being dissatisfied with the judgment in Bauchi Election Tribunal

Esinwoke said the member representing Gamawa federal constituency presented fake certificate in his form 001 to INEC in the 2019 general election.

Speaking shortly after his victory, Alhaji Wabu expressed confidence in the judiciary, saying, “I thanked Almighty Allah for giving me this opportunity.”

Edujandon.com gathered that Hon Mohammad Garba Gololo in the certificates he presented before INEC showed that his BSC certificate and masters degree in Business administration were forged,

The university also disowned his NYSC discharge certificate, saying it was forged.

