Here is a list of interesting male and female demon names

Common names may sound boring at times. Instead of naming yourself or even your baby after a movie character of a family member, you may wish to try out demon names. Sounding nice and right at all times may get boring. A deviation from the prevailing norm of naming your baby after an angel or common religious name is not harmful.

Demon names sound guttural and harsh and sometimes can be hard to pronounce. Many people look upon demons as icons of worship. Some may want to name their kids after them, while others call themselves such tags for pleasure. Here are some of the titles and their meanings.

Common demon names and their meanings

What may be termed as evil by one person might not sound evil to another. Choosing these names does not necessarily imply that you will have to worship them. These titles are suitable for both everyone.

Female demon names and meanings

Here is a combined list of female demonic names from different parts of the world. Most of the names come from heroines who possess extraordinary powers. Some of the demon names female are of notorious spirits who existed in the past. The names may vary in accent, depending on the origin.

Abyzou: This is an infertile demon responsible for miscarriages, stillbirths, and infant death.

Agrat-bat- mahlaht: Demoness of whores.

Ammit: Soul eater.

Angrboda: Bringer of sorrow.

Aosoth: Works of passion and death.

Ardat Lili: Weds human beings and wreaks havoc in the dwellings of men.

Astarte: Queen of the spirits of the dead.

Aswang: A female vampire of the Philippines who appears in the daytime as a woman and as a flying monster at night.

Aynaet: A personification of the Evil Stare.

Batibaet: Causes death during sleep.

Buduh: Demon of love.

Chordeva: A female demon in the shape of a cat.

Hecate: She is a seducer.

Jahi: She is a female poisoner.

Jilaiya: The female demon that flies like a bat or a bird at night. She only siphons blood from people who know her name.

Lilith: She was Adam's first wife, and she resulted in a large demon family, Lilim.

Nina: Serpent goddess.

Obyzuth: She is another demon that causes stillbirths.

Pandora: She came to earth to unleash the evil of the world.

Proserpine: The queen of the underworld.

Sekhmet: Translates to the goddess of vengeance.

Succubus: She is the female cacodemon that came to seduce men and has sexual relations with men.

Male demon names and meanings

Here is a list of the names of male spirits who ruled in the past. Their existence remains an important concept in modern culture. Their influential names may have effects on one’s fortune or destiny.

Abaddon: The destroying angel.

Abdiel: King of slaves.

Abatu: He is earthbound energy, associated with rites and sacrifice.

Abduxel: Ruler of the demonic mansions.

Abigor: Grand duke of hell.

Aclahayr: He is the genius spirit.

Adramalech: Devil, commander of hell.

Aeshma, Aesma: She is tiny with the ability to make men perform cruel acts.

Ahazu: Demon who seizes at night.

Allocen, Allocer, Alocer: This is one of the demon names male for one of the 72 spirits of Solomon.

Agaliarept: He is hell's Aussi general, Grimoire of Pope Honorious.

Agramon: Devil of fear.

Alastor: Executioner.

Aldinach: Causer of natural disasters.

Aludemon: Night fiend.

Amon, Ammon: Means the Sun god.

Apollyn: Another name for satan.

Awar: He was the son of Iblis. The Arab name for the evil spirit of laziness.

Beelzebub, Beelzebuth: Lord of flies.

Baalphegor: Incubus of discovery, invention, and riches.

Cassiel: Ruler of Saturn.

Choronzon: It means the guardian of the abyss. He is also the demon of dispersion.

Clisthert: A devil who can change night to day and vice versa.

Cresil, Gressil: The incubus of slovenliness and impurity.

Dagon: He is another serpent of god and god of the ocean.

Dracula: The devil.

Euronymous: Means the prince of death. He feeds on corpses.

Furfur: The one who holds rank as a count of hell.

Geryon: The one who guards hell.

Jezebeth: The fallen angels of falsehoods.

Kasdeya: It means the 'fifth' satan.

Kobal: He is hell's entertainment liaison.

Kostchtchie: It implies the goblin of death.

Leonard: The devil of sorcery.

Lucifer: Light-bringer, often mistaken for satan. They are two separate demons.

Mara: The one who damns the soul.

Melchom: He is hell's treasurer.

Mictain: He is associated with death.

Mormo: It means Hectate's consort.

Mullin: This name means Leonard's right-hand man.

Naamah: It's a Hebrew name meaning 'seduction.'

Naburus: A marquis of Hell.

Interesting demon names for males

Have you found a demon name that you feel is interesting to you? Well, if you have not, then below is a list that can help you to settle for one.

Nija: It means god of the underworld.

Nysorgh: Chief staff in the palace of hell.

Orias: Means incubus of divination.

Oroan: Means incubus of the eclipse.

O'Yama: Is another tag for satan.

Pan: Means god of lust.

Paymon: It means the one who brings infernal ceremonies.

Pytho: The serpent demon

Rahu: It means devil in Hindu.

Raum: It means a count of hell.

Ronwe: It implies the demon of knowledge

Satan/Shaitan: It means the lord of fire.

Set: It is the Ethiopian meaning for the devil.

Shiva: Destroyer (Hindu).

Sonillon: Armenians translate it to the god of hate.

T'an-mo: Means the devil of desire.

Tezrian: Armenians translate it to the god of war.

Troian: Means night devil.

Typhon: This is the Greek title for Satan.

Ukobach/Urobach: It means the fire demon.

Valafar: He is another grand duke of hell.

Vetis: He is a tempter of the holy.

Xaphan: He is the keeper of the furnaces of hell.

Yaotzin: He is the god of hell.

Yen-lo-wang: It is the Chinese name for the ruler of hell.

Zaebos: He is the grand count of hell and is said to have a gentile disposition.

Zabulon: He is the one who possessed one of the nuns at Loudun.

Zagam: Refers to the one of counterfeit. He is said to change things into their opposite.

Zapan: He is the king of hell.

Zeernebooch: He is the monarch of the empire of the devil.

Demon names vary around the world. Knowing the true meaning of the demon titles means that you can identify them. This can be one of the ways one can subvert their powers.

