Appeal court sacks Jibrin, orders fresh election





The court of appeal has nullified the election of Jibrin Abdulmumin, lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency in Kano state.





Abdulmumin of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the February election with 41,700 votes, while Aliyu Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 40,385.





In a ruling delivered on Friday, Ajoke Adepoju, the presiding judge, annulled the election on the grounds that the final result contained in Form EC (8)E was mutilated.





Adepoju subsequently ordered for a fresh election for the federal constituency.

In September, the election petition tribunal had ruled that Abdulmumin was the winner of the house of representatives election in the constituency.





As a result, Yako and his party had dragged Abdulmumin and the APC before the appellate court, citing alleged irregularities in the judgement delivered by the tribunal.





Yako also maintained that the February election was marred by alleged discrepancies and should not stand.





The PDP candidate said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had wrongly declared Abdulmumin as winner.





The APC lawmaker will be facing Yako, his main contender, in a fresh election.





