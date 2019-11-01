Home | News | General | Four rescued as two-storey building collapses in Ikoyi
Four rescued as two-storey building collapses in Ikoyi



Four construction workers have been rescued from the rubble of a two-storey building that collapsed at Glover’s Court in Ikoyi on Friday.

According to Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the building which is still under construction collapsed around 4:10pm.

“It is a two-storey building under construction. LASEMA already activated the Lagos Emergency Response Plan for all first responders to move to the site of the collapsed building,” he said.


In an update provided by Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA public relations officer, the agency said the only construction worker trapped in the rubble is a 24-year-old identified as Yomi.
 
LASEMA says efforts are still ongoing to save the remaining trapped victim from the building.

The Glover court construction site houses a total of four different two-storey buildings.

Emergency responders present at the scene include officials of LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Ambulance Service and Lagos State Building Control Agency.

