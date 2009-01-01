Home | News | General | BBNaija's Khafi flies back to London for the first time since Big Brother show ended (photos)

- BBNaija's Khafi has flown back to the United Kingdom for the first time since after the Big Brother Naija show

- The housemate shared a photo on her social media page, announcing her plans to meet her fans in the UK

- It is still unclear if Khafi will be going back to work or answering any form of query for going on the BBNaija show against the wishes of her workplace

Recall that news about BBNaija's Khafi going against the wishes of her workplace to appear on the Pepper Dem Gang show had circulated the internet at some point. It was reported that the housemate who requested for an unpaid leave was forbidden from appearing on the show but still went ahead.

Although it was believed that she would be facing termination, Khafi has said that she is expected back at work and would be heading right back. Many weeks after exiting the show, Khafi only recently touched down UK and shared a photo of herself at the Heathrow airport.

BBNaija: I am learning - Tacha talks about being a role model to young people (video)

The housemate is yet to say anything about her work but she looks set and ready to meet her UK fans who she revealed she would be spending time with.

Daily Mail reports that Khafi appeared at a meet-and-greet with fans at a Nigerian restaurant in Lewisham, South East London, which she publicised on her Instagram account.

Khafi also announced her excitement on celebrating her upcoming 30th birth on November 3. The housemate who is currently in London seems ready to party to the fullest.

Meanwhile, Khafi Kareem is all shades of excited after she received a piece of great news. The young lady took to social media to announce that she recently won a ticket to watch a football match in Spain.

The former reality star was announced as the Big Brother Naija 2019 star who won herself a ticket to watch La Liga in Spain. Khafi took to her Instagram page to share the big news. She expressed that she never expected to win the ticket to watch La Liga.

BBNaija 2019: Frodd shares happy photos of his colleagues as he visits his former workplace

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

BBNaija Exclusive: Khafi speaks on future with Gedoni, police job & more on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...