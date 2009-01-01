Home | News | General | Huge concern for Solskjaer as 3 in-form Man United stars set to miss trip to Bournemouth due to injury

- Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be out for Man United in Premier League tie with Bournemouth

- The trio are currently being assessed after United's 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao cup in midweek

- United will be looking to continue their winning run away to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could be out of Manchester United's line up when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth.

Rashford scored in the 73rd minute against Chelsea and slid with his knee during his trademark celebration.

Seven minutes later, Rashford who just turned 22 was substituted and later needed ice on his knee.

But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes it was a tackle that caused Rashford's injury but could not specify which one it was.

On other hand, Maguire and Lindelof are also needing treatment for knocks after the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.

Rashford has been in good scoring form with four goals in his last four appearances for United plus one against Bulgaria in England’s last game.

