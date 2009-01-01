Home | News | General | Nigerian government has criminalised the society - Peter Obi

- Peter Obi has said Nigeria is in its present economic state because of bad decisions taken by the government

- The former governor said it is hard for people to tell those in power the truth as they keep praising them even when they are not performing

- According to Obi, the government has criminalised the society to the extent that people are celebrating criminals

Former governor, Peter Obi, has said the challenges Nigeria is going through are many. According to him, it is over 75%.

Speaking on Friday, November 1, at the first convocation of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Obi said the country is in its present economic state due to failure of the leaders to invest in education and entrepreneurship, The Cable reports.

According to Obi, people in power are rarely told the truth as their subordinates keeping hailing them and telling them all is well and things have changed since they took over even when they know nothing has really changed.

Obi said: "The truth is that in Nigeria, the problem is over 75%. The country has been criminalised. Quote me, I am talking from experience of somebody who had served, I was there for eight years.

“What I found in Nigerians and your parents here, including me, I am a victim of that, I was governor for eight years, you can hardly see anybody who tells you something is wrong."

He said Nigerian leaders are responsible for the corruption bedeviling the nation.

The former governor added that Nigeria has a government that has criminalised the society. He said people now celebrate criminals.

Obi noted that those who steal are given front seats in churches, given chieftaincy titles and other titles around the world. He said all that needs to change.

He further called on the youth not to follow in the path of former leaders in the country.

Legit.ng had reported that consultations have begun in earnest ahead of the 2023 presidential election and Obi was list among the top contenders.

Obi was the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 presidential election.

