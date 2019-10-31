Home | News | General | Tears and heartbreak as top football star stabbed to death month after her debut for national team

- Tarania Clarke has been killed in her hometown in Jamaica

- The 20-year-old was murdered in a dispute between her and another woman

- The football star recently graduated from Excelsior High School and was set to leave for USA in 2020

Tarania Clarke, a Jamaica women's football star, has been killed after she was stabbed to death in her hometown on Thursday, October 31, 2019, plunging football fraternity in mourning.

The 22-year-old, who was an Olympic qualifiers star for Reggae Girlz, was murdered in Kingston following what was suspected to be a dispute between her and another woman over a mobile phone.

Jamaican police have since confirmed the incident with reports claiming that her murderer will be brought to book.

Clarke, who had been due to move to the USA in 2020, made her Jamaica debut scoring in the process to hand her side a vita victory over Cuba in a 13-goal thriller on September 30.

She graduated from Excelsior High School and was set to leave her homeland to attend school at Daytona University in Florida.

The Jamaica Football Federation has since reacted to the tragic incident which they described as hurting.

"The Jamaica Football Federation is lost for words in expressing its profoundest sadness at the passing of Tarania... The JFF family expresses condolences to the Waterhouse FC; her family; her friends and her colleagues at the senior team," the statement read.

Her devastated coach Gilbert has also paid her tribute describing the late star as a wonderful leader and wonderful person.

"We were very close. She was captain for the last three years and was a wonderful leader, a wonderful person. It hurts right now. It’s really sad. She did not deserve this," Gilbert said.

