South-east not ripe for presidency in 2023 - Tinubu's ally
- 10 hours 6 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- The conversations concerning 2023 presidency are getting louder by the day
- Kunle Okunola, a chieftain of the APC has joined the conversation with a controversial stance
- Okunola, a former PDP chieftain, says the south-east is not yet ripe for the presidency in 2023
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kunle Okunola, has said that the south-east region is not yet ripe for presidency in 2023.
Okunola, a political ally of APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, made the remark on Thursday, October 31 in Lagos during a youth programme aimed at sensitising youths to get actively involved in politics.
According to him, to ensure that the power rotation system remains in the south in 2023, Tinubu should be supported by all southerners to take a shot at the presidency.
He said that it was on record that Tinubu out of the 36 state governors who emerged in 1999 had remained in one party without decamping, adding that his consistency and political stability makes him a unique politician.
Saying only APC can produce a Nigerian president in 2023, he maintained that the south-east would not be able to achieve the feat because none of states in the region have an APC governor and as such was out of the equation.
He stressed that the south-west was the only region which had what it would take to produce the president out of the three regions in the south.
Meanwhile, a former deputy national chairman of the APC, Senator Annie Okonkwo, has stated that it is the turn of the Igbos to produce Nigeria's next president in 2023.
Okonkwo, who said the presidency has always been a north and south affair, noted that Igbos are excelling in many fields and can put Nigeria back on track.
Deji Adeyanju asks EFCC to investigate Tinubu | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles