South-east not ripe for presidency in 2023 - Tinubu's ally

- The conversations concerning 2023 presidency are getting louder by the day

- Kunle Okunola, a chieftain of the APC has joined the conversation with a controversial stance

- Okunola, a former PDP chieftain, says the south-east is not yet ripe for the presidency in 2023

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kunle Okunola, has said that the south-east region is not yet ripe for presidency in 2023.

Okunola, a political ally of APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, made the re­mark on Thursday, October 31 in Lagos during a youth programme aimed at sensitising youths to get actively involved in politics.

According to him, to ensure that the power rotation system remains in the south in 2023, Tinu­bu should be supported by all southerners to take a shot at the presiden­cy.

He said that it was on record that Tinubu out of the 36 state governors who emerged in 1999 had re­mained in one party with­out decamping, adding that his consistency and polit­ical stability makes him a unique politician.

Saying only APC can produce a Nigerian president in 2023, he main­tained that the south-east would not be able to achieve the feat because none of states in the region have an APC governor and as such was out of the equa­tion.

He stressed that the south-west was the only region which had what it would take to produce the president out of the three regions in the south.

Meanwhile, a former deputy national chairman of the APC, Senator Annie Okonkwo, has stated that it is the turn of the Igbos to produce Nigeria's next president in 2023.

Okonkwo, who said the presidency has always been a north and south affair, noted that Igbos are excelling in many fields and can put Nigeria back on track.

