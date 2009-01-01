Home | News | General | Two wrongs don't make a right - Cindy apologises to vendor who accused her wearing her dress without giving credit

- BBNaija's Cindy has finally apologised to the vendor who dragged for wearing a free dress without giving credit

- The former housemate has shared a photo of her rocking a fringe dress and failed to credit anyone

- The alleged vendor then took to her Instagram page to drag for going against their agreement

BBNaija's Cindy is new to fame ville but is already in the news for controversy. Recall that Legit.ng reported how an online vendor called out the former Pepper Dem Gang housemate for sharing a photo of her wearing a free dress and failing to give credit.

Instead of doing the needful, the housemate threatened to take legal action and sue for defamation. However, her threat was met unfazed by the vendor who informed her that she will be meeting her in court. The said vendor identified as @benunique_b on Instagram appeared ready to fight tooth and nail with Cindy.

Rather than get support, some Nigerian celebrities called out Cindy and advised to have gratitude and give credit when due.

It appears the housemate has succumbed to the pressure and recently apologised for her actions while giving credit to the vendor who gave her the free dress.

See below:

Cindy shared an apology and then deleted it. Photo: Instagram, Cindy Okafor

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, just few hours after posting an apology, the housemate took down the post.

Meanwhile, ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha has gotten people talking in the online community following her latest action.

The young lady who has managed to build a strong and committed fan base, despite the fact that she was disqualified from the reality show, deleted her verified account on popular photos sharing app, Instagram.

A search for the @Symply_Tacha username on the platform yields no result for her authentic account, rather a host of clone accounts and fan pages with similar username.

