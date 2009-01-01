Home | News | General | Buhari may be dragged to contest 2023 presidential election - Buba Galadima

- Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Buba Galadima has said it would not come as a surprise if President Buhari is among the contestants

- Galadima said the president may be drafted to contest the presidential election by some forces

- The rAPC national chairman added that Nigerians are wallowing in poverty under the administration of Buhari

The national chairman of Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), Alhaji Buba Galadima, has said President Muhammadu Buhari may be dragged into the 2023 presidential race by some forces.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Sun, Galadima said nobody knows what will happen between now and 2023, only God. He added that anything can happen between now, and 2023.

According to him, many politicians will be left disappointed.

He said: "Only God knows what will happen between now and 2023. Buhari may even be drafted to join the 2023 fray by some of his aides and associates. Buhari may be drafted by those enjoying under his government. Buhari has always been drafted to contest elections, and I won’t be surprised if his supporters draft him into the 2023 race."

According to him, the politicians jostling and talking about 2023 don’t know that they are only over-exposing themselves and this may be used by their opponents against them.

Galadima further criticised the Buhari-led government, saying things are getting worse. According to him, Nigerians have never had to go through such hardship, not even during the colonial era.

The rAPC chairman added that it is like "Nigerians have entered a one-chance bus" with Buhari at the helm of affairs. Galadima expressed surprise that the president is not even bothered about the suffering and hardships Nigerians are going through.

He stated that Buhari has been travelling around the world while Nigerians are becoming poorer.

Meanwhile, political leaders in the north have been warned against contemplating to retain the presidency in 2023 when Buhari's second term comes to an end.

Senator Shehu Sani said if they hold on to power, they would be inviting disunity and violence to the country.

