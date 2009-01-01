Home | News | General | Why APC may lose power in 2023 - Rochas Okorocha

- Senator Rochas Okorocha says internal crisis within the ranks of the APC leadership continues is harmful to the party’s chances in the 2023 election

- Okorocha cites the feud between the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole and Governor Godwin Obasaki of Edo state as one of the internal crisis in the party

- The lawmaker advises Oshiomole and Obasaki to reconcile their differences, noting that a party that is divided among it can never stand

Senator Rochas Okorocha has warned that that the All Progress Congress (APC) might lose power in 2023 if the internal crisis within the ranks of the APC leadership continues.

The Nation reports that Okorocha who gave the warning on Saturday, November 2, in Kano state, cited the feud between the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole and Governor Godwin Obasaki of Edo state as one of the internal crisis in the party.

The senator said a political party should be a group of people who share common political interests and beliefs. He noted that the existence of a persistent internal crisis in any party showed that the said party does not have a common ideology among its members.

He advised Oshiomole and Obasaki to reconcile their differences, noting that a party that is divided can never stand.

He said the APC which rode to victory in the 2015 elections on the credibility of Muhammadu Buhari seems to have no alternative in the same manner that will drive the party to victory in 2023.

He said the party needs to show purposeful leadership to avoid losing power after Buhari tenure ends in 2023.

Meanwhile, former president of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof Kimse Okoko, has said that for the sake of unity of Nigeria, no other region should contest the 2023 presidency with the Igbo.

The erudite professor of political science, made the comment in an interview with Daily Sun newspaper.

Okoko said the push by some northern politicians for the region to retain power is provocative.

He also called for Nigeria to be restructured along the lines of true federalism before 2023.

