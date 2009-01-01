Home | News | General | APC Reps member reacts to sack by Court of Appeal

- Abdulmumin Jibrin representing Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency of Kano state faults the ruling of the Court of Appeal ordering a rerun of election in his constituency

- Jibrin urges his supporters to remain calm following the verdict of the court

- The lawmaker says no election is a do or die affair

Abdulmumin Jibrin representing Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency of Kano state in the House of Representatives has stated that he remains unshaken by the ruling of the Court of Appeal ordering a rerun of election in his constituency.

Jibrin who faulted the ruling of the court in a statement on Friday, November 1, also urged his supporters to remain calm, noting that no election is a do or die affair.

He expressed the confidence that the people of Kiru/Bebeji constituency who have consistently and repeatedly giving him their mandate will not hesitate in doing so again.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Gombe lawmaker appoints 36 aides, reveals how their salaries will be paid

Jibrin's statement was issued on the same day the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna state-ordered fresh election into Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency seat.

Legit.ng reported that the lawmaker who once served as the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on appropriations occupied the seat before the court's decision.

Jibrin was declared winner of the election, but the results were challenged by Aliyu Datti Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The petition of the PDP candidate was dismissed at the election petition tribunal in the state but he appealed the judgment.

Justice Ajoke Adepoju who delivered the judgment said the entire election conducted in the two local governments of Kiru and Bebeji could not stand.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Nigerian youths are ready to take up the mantle of leadership - Femi Adeyeye| Legit TV

Kogi election: INEC chairman opens up on why Yahaya Bello cannot be disqualified

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...