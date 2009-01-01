Home | News | General | Jurgen Klopp's successor as Liverpool manager revealed (including date he will take over)

- Steven Gerrard has been tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager in 2021

- The Premier League legend is currently with Scottish side Rangers FC after in managerial role

- But Jason McAteer was of the opinion that the former England captain is a huge potential for Klopp's stool

Steven Gerrard has been tipped to become Liverpool manager by Jason McAteer after the expiration of Jurgen Klopp's contract with the European champions in 2021.

The Premier League legend remains a cult figure at Anfield having spent most of his career with the Reds since joining them in 1998.

He left the club in 2015 for LA Galaxy before dropping the curtain on his illustrious and trophy-studded career to take up managerial role at Scottish club Rangers.

And 48-year-old Jason McAteer, who played with The Reds from 1995 until 1999, has seen the former England captain as huge potential to succeed Klopp, Sportbible reports.

Super Eagles star Chukwueze gets huge recognition as he is compared to Liverpool's Mane

"Steven Gerrard made a clever move going to Rangers to begin his management career - and I wouldn't be at all surprised if stop two on his journey is Anfield," McAteer said.

"I've got an inkling that Gerrard will be the next Liverpool manager at the start of the 2021-22 season,'' the 48-year-old claims.

McAteer also predicted that Liverpool would win the 2020/21 Premier League title with the German manager.

The Reds currently lead the Premier League table with twenty-eight points, six ahead of English champions Manchester City.

''I'm confident Liverpool will win the Premier League this season under Jurgen Klopp and then he'll stick around to try to retain the trophy for another season,'' he submitted.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Liverpool vs Arsenal ended 5-5 in regulation time but Jurgen Klopp's side went ahead to win 5-4 on penalties.

Iwobi opens up on what Everton manager did to improve his game against West Ham

It was an extraordinary game of football that saw five goals scored in each half of the match before going into penalties after 90 minutes.

The Reds got their noses in front after just six minutes as Shkodran Mustafi turned in an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross into his own net to make it 1-0.

How I got Amodu and Keshi's jobs after they shunned my advice - Onigbinde | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...