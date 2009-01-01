Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo's mother reveals stunning secret to why her son fails to win more awards

Cristiano Ronaldo could have amassed more individual awards was it not for "football mafia" who were always against the Juventus icon, Dolores Aveiro, the Portuguese captain's mum claims.

Ronaldo has been incontrovertibly regarded as one of the greatest players on the planet with five Champions League medals and numerous individual awards including five Ballon D'or prizes to his name.

But speaking with Portuguese newspaper, the proud mum vehemently registered her displeasure over the treatment dished towards the 34-year-old Real Madrid legend.

Dolores Aveiro claimed that her son would have been a favourite for numerous international awards in football had he come from England or Spain.

''There is mafia in football. If you look at what has happened, we can see that it is the work of the mafia. If there wasn’t a football mafia, my son would have more [individual] international trophies,'' Ronaldo's mum said.

"If he was English or Spanish they would not do what they did, but he is Portuguese and from Madeira, and that happens,'' she submitted.

Ronaldo recently missed out on UEFA Best Men's Player award as Liverpool center-back van Dijk clinched the prestigious prize ahead of him and Messi.

In a similar turn at the FIFA The Best award, the Portuguese captain was shunned as his arch rival Messi won the prize in the men category to the irks of Ronaldo fans who felt the Barca ace was far behind their GOAT.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of diving after going down to win a penalty in the 95th minute for Juventus against Genoa on Wednesday night, October 30.

Ronaldo went down in injury time after having contact with Genoa defender Antonio Sanabria in which the referee blew the whistle immediately.

