Lady claims her dad bought N1.8m fuel by mistake (photo)

- A Twitter user identified as @chaotic_vixen has shared a post in which she claimed her father recently bought fuel worth N1.8 million by mistake

- The lady also shared a photo of the receipt and advised people to always check the receipt after making payment for things

- According to her, the error was only noticed by her dad two days after the incident after the manager of filling station called his attention to it

A Twitter user identified as @Chaotic_vixen has claimed that her father recently bout N1.8 million fuel by mistake. According to her, the fuel attendant mistakenly charged her father for fuel worth N1.8 million and the error wasn't noticed until much later.

She stated that her dad never noticed the error until two days later when he showed up at the filling station to purchase fuel again and the manager called his attention to the fact that he must have been debited N1.8 million without noticing.

Bold Nigerian lady shoots shot at handsome young man on Twitter

The young lady advised that people be more attentive when buying things and should check their receipts to make sure no error was made or that they were overcharged for something.

See below:

Here are some reactions below:

