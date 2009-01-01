Home | News | General | We are at a very difficult time in our nation, says Gov Okowa

Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to engage in actions that will cement the bond of unity in the country.

The governor made the call on Friday, November 1 in Asaba when a delegation from the Nigerian Air Force visited him.

According to the governor, the unity of the country should supercede every other interest, even as he urged Nigerians to shun any act which can lead to distrust or crisis in the country.

His words: “We are at a very difficult time in our nation and we are starting to hear the negative voices which are unfortunate and ought not to be.

“The negativity is growing continuously and we are beginning to become suspicious of one another, and it should not be so.”

He stated that oneness and unity have to be projected in Nigeria, stressing that when united, wth nation would move forward.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa has assured residents of Delta that his government is committed to the provision of a peaceful environment for investors in the state.

The governor gave the assurance on Friday, October 18 while commissioning some projects in Ukwuani local government area of the state.

