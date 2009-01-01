Home | News | General | Yaya Toure ends his career match with a 10 second red-card in Chinese league (video)

- Yaya Toure barely lasted 10 seconds in his celebratory match after he was shown a red card

- The former Man City and Barcelona star was sent off for a retaliatory kick on opposition player

- Toure has helped Qingdao Huanghai clinch their first ever promotion to the Chinese Super League

Former Manchester City star, Yaya Toure, was shown the way out of the pitch with a red card barely 10 seconds into a game which is potentially the final match of his lucrative career.

Toure, who currently plays for Qingdao Huanghai, was given the marching order out of the pitch by the referee after involving in a retaliatory kick against an opponent player.

The incident was briefly revisited by the VAR before the referee issued a straight red card to the protesting former Ivory Coast midfielder.

Toure has been an integral figure in Qingdao Huanghai’s campaign en route to their historic promotion to the Chinese Super League.

Earlier in the week, he took to social media to congratulate his side for making promotion to the Chinese Super League for the very first time.

"Promotion!!! Next season Qingdao Huanghai FC will be where they should be... the Chinese Super League!” Toure tweeted earlier in the week.

To compound his woes, Toure's side went on to lose 2-1 though they were still crowned champions.

Twitter users have now likened Toure's viral sign off from the Chinese league to Zinedine Zidane's last match in his career in the 2006 World Cup final between France and Italy.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Republic of Ireland international Richard Keogh has been sacked by Championship club Derby County a month after he was involved in an accident which left him injured.

Richard Keogh sustained serious injury in the accident which has ruled him out of action for the next 12 months.

