Huge disappointment as Man United's winning run halted by Bournemouth in the Premier League

Bournemouth vs Man United ended 1-0 in favour of the Cherries in a Premier League fixture played at the Vitality Stadium.

Josh King got the only goal of the match just before half time after improvising on an Adam Smith's assist.

The Red Devils missed similar successive half-chances from Andreas Pereira and Fred in the opening exchanges of the match.

Ryan Frazer should have done better when he shot straight at David de Gea in goal and Daniel James had his effort going agonizingly wide from a Pereira's set-piece.

But right on the stroke of half-time Josh King was given time and space in the box as he turns to slam home Bournemouth's first to make it 1-0.

United showed more intent at the start of the second as Pereira brought out the best from Cherries keeper Aaron Ramsdale in the 56th minute.

Harry Wilson should have made it 2-0 but his well angled shot was saved by De Gea and the resulting corner was headed just wide.

Mason Greenwood hit the near post and Scott McTominay also pulled one from range and Ramsdale was equal to the task.

Bournemouth stood firm at the end of 90 minutes and gathered all three points to move ahead United on the Premier League table.

