Nigerian Army issues important update about operation positive identification (photo)

The Nigerian Army has called on Nigerians to disregard reports circulating on social media which claimed that residents will witness large numbers of uniformed Nigerian Army personnel parading the roads in an exercise known as operation positive identification (OPI) from November 1 to December 23, 2019.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Sagir Musa in a statement on Saturday, November 2, dissociated the army from the report by a certain organisation called Bricks, which alleged that the army plans to launch an operation tagged OPI across the country.

He said the army does not conduct any of its operations in the maliciously manner presented by the so-called Bricks company, and will not create any operation with such name or abbreviation.

Colonel Musa also clarified that the army never issues press release through private companies or third parties because it has a public relations and information department which has a robust cordial working relationship with the press.

The army spokesperson noted that in order to complement the on-going operation in the northeast, the Nigerian Army has an on-going operation positive identification which is intelligence-driven, deliberate, targeted operation and not an independent operation but is integral and complementary to Operation Lafiya Dole in the northeast.

He noted that the aim of the operation is to arrest all those terrorists fleeing or escaping the war zone to peaceful areas in Nigeria.

The army urged the public to disregard what it called the mischievous Bricks company and its alleged NA OPI.

It also asked Nigerians to cooperate with the all other security agencies by giving credible information that will assist in the identification and eventual arrest of the fleeing criminals/terrorists in any part of our beloved country.

Meanwhile, General Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (CAS), on Thursday, October 31, revealed why the proposed Operation Positive Identification would not hinder the day-to-day activities of Nigerians.

The Nation reports that Buratai made this known while fielding questions from the House of Representatives committee on Army in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the Army boss, who was represented by the chief of civil-military affairs, Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed, said that the Army had submitted a detailed report on the operation to the committee.

He said that the military is involved in ‘Operation Lafia Dole’ in the northeast and other subsidiary operations within the major operation.

Buratai said that the operation positive identification is one of the subsidiary operations which is ongoing in the northeast zone.

