Again, Court Acquits Activist, Deji Adeyanju Of Murder
- 10 hours 38 minutes ago
The judge, however, did not award any damage to Adeyanju as none was sought by his lawyers.
The Kano State High Court on Friday discharged and acquitted activist, Deji Adeyanju, of murder charges.
Mr Adeyanju was arrested on December 13 over allegations he was involved in a murder in Kano in 2005 of which his lawyers said he was acquitted of in 2009.
Justice Rabiu Sadiq ruled on Friday morning that the case contained exactly the same grounds for which Adeyanju was discharged and acquitted 10 years ago.
The activist spent 78 days at Kano Central Prison between the day of his arrest until March 1, 2019, when he was released on bail, Igbere TV reports.
Throughout the trial, Adeyanju insisted that the police were victimising him for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
Throughout the trial, Adeyanju insisted that the police were victimising him for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The police, however, denied the allegation.
